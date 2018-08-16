HOUSTON — It's a tough subject: child sexual abuse. Grego shares a personal experience and his thoughts on a newly released report detailing the sexual abuse committed by hundreds of Catholic priests in Pennsylvania and the lengths their churches went to in order to have the allegations dismissed.
Closing Comments: Forgive us our trespasses
