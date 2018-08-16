DeAndre Hopkins speaks out after being ejected from Wednesday’s heated practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Well, here's a peaceful practice...and with no ejections!

Following the nasty fight during Wednesday's workout between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers, Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reflected on being ejected over his scuffle during Thursday's outing.

"That's my friend, it's football," Hopkins said. "It's nothing more than, you know, us just out here playing football."

Both teams are gearing up for Saturday night's preseason match up at NRG Stadium, and both teams are coming off preseason wins last week.

The joint scrimmages just make the build up that much more intense.

"Anytime you get veteran players that have seen a lot of schemes, a lot of different skill sets, and they can talk about it on the side and things like that-- I think it's really good," Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien said.

With the Niners coached by one-time Texans Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan— and tempers already flaring in the Texas heat, there might just be a little extra moxie between the two teams come Saturday night!