FBCSO: Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s new lover to death in front of her small children at Katy home 

KATY, Texas — A local man is behind bars after he was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new lover in front of the woman and her small children at their home in the Katy area early Thursday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is such a terrible and terrifying incident, especially in front of children,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “The children and family will need our thoughts and prayers, and thankfully we are able to hold someone accountable for this heinous crime.”

Godson Akran, 38, is expected to face murder charges after deputies responded to a stabbing call about 4:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Daintree Park Drive. The victim has been identified as Taofeek Anifata, 43.

Anifata’s girlfriend is listed as the homeowner and is the mother of three children, all under the age of 13. The suspect’s motive for allegedly killing Anifata has not been revealed.

Officers later found Akran— a Houston resident— nearby and took him into custody. He’s currently being held at the Fort Bend County Jail.