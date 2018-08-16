Former Baylor and UH Coach Art Briles attends Cougars practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Former Baylor and UH Football Coach Art Briles attended Cougars practice Thursday. Kendal Briles, Art's son, is in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Coogs.

UH Head Coach Major Applewhite said Briles was there to be with his son.

"It's his son," Applewhite said. "I have a son, and I want to be around my son. I want to be involved in everything that my son does and I'm going to live vicariously through my son. I love him to death. I just feel like that's a big part of it. He also coached here, played here. I believe he had three children that went to school here. There's a lot of reasons outside of that, but I just go to the human side. If my son was coaching, I would want to be around him having been a coach myself. It's about fatherly love at the end of the day."

Baylor fired Art Briles in May 2016 following a sexual assault investigation of multiple Baylor players.