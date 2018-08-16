Girl Scouts announce new cookie flavor – it involves caramel and sea salt…

Move over, Samoa. There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town.

Girl Scouts of the USA have announced a new cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip, will join the 2019 lineup.

According to a release, the cookie is gluten-free and will be offered in select areas.

The Girl Scout’s website describes the cookie as the following:

“Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie. Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are offered only in select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.”

For a list of all cookie flavors, click here.