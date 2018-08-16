‘Harvey Heroes’ mural debuts in Westchase District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A "Harvey Heroes" mural was unveiled in the Westchase District Thursday, in remembrance of the first responders who jumped into action during Hurricane Harvey.

The 2,000 square foot mural, painted by local artist Larry Crawford, is located at Harwin Park at the Brays Bayou Connector Trail. It features a flooded H-town with crews in boats and helicopters working to rescue people, along with a simple message: "Thank you Houston heroes."

"They solidified what is good in all of us," Crawford said. "The image of the air boat, which is the Cajun Navy, that's also a tribute just to us."

The Cajun Navy is a group of volunteers and boat owners who assist in search and rescue efforts in Louisiana and surrounding areas. They are credited with rescuing thousands of residents during Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Katrina. Cajun Navy members Cory Labat and Clyde Cain were on hand for the mural unveiling and say they were humbled by the bayou depiction.

"I think it says, 'Keep going,'" Cain said. "Nothing has been done in vain, we're not doing anything new. Neighbors helping neighbors."

#HoustonStrong, set in stone.