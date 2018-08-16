Houston man grateful to be out of frightening prison in Vietnam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - After a couple of weeks back home, William Nguyen is thanking his lucky stars to be in H-town after being arrested and held while visiting Vietnam.

He thanked many supporters who helped free him from a Vietnamese prison.

"Because of them, I was able to escape this literal and metaphorical trap after 40 days," Nguyen said.

Nguyen was arrested back in June for participating in a local protest in Vietnam against new economic and internet policies leading to greater authoritarian government there.

"There's immense value in contributing one's voice and hurling oneself against the seemingly unimpenetrable barrier of authoritarianism," Nguyen said.

No doubt it feels good to be back on American soil!