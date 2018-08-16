Houston traffic problems? Viral video shows hot chicken might make commute easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Getting stuck in traffic is never fun, but getting free food is normally nice. Putting the two situations together seemed like a great idea for Houston social media stars Pee Wee and MyHouseIsDirty.

The pair worked on their first video together as they gave out hot chicken and egg rolls from the back of truck over the weekend.

"It's that southern hospitality down here," Pee Wee said. "We show love to everybody and unity. There's unity out here in Houston, Texas."

The guys say they aren't focused on "likes" on social media, but giving back to the community. They expect to continue handing out barbecue in traffic, and perhaps one day snow-cones. For more information, check out the video above!