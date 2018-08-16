Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Thursday, August 16th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting more of you ready for the first day of school. She has your full school day forecast. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a teen being nearly shot during road rage incident, the Post Oak Little League play their first tournament in the Little League World Series, & check out J.J. Watt's new shoe released today. Find out the special meaning behind the design. Click play to check it out!