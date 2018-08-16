Motorcyclist busted by real officers while telling driver he’s a cop after incident in Humble, deputies say 

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist’s plan to convince a driver he was a policeman back fired Wednesday after the suspect was forced off the road in the Humble area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Steven Sutton, 22, is charged with impersonating a public servant.

The suspect was riding his motorcycle in the 21900 block of Aldine Westfield Road when he drove into a ditch in order to avoid crashing into a vehicle that was making a U-turn. Investigators said the driver stopped to check on the motorcyclist and he became belligerent. She claims he pulled out a badge, stated he was a police officer and demanded her personal information.

Finding his behavior strange for a police officer, she immediately called 911.

It turns out, Sutton is only a security guard! He was taken into custody when officers arrived.

He’s currently being held on a $2,500 bond at the Harris County jail.