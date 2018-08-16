PHOTOS: Nearly 300 neglected animals, several discarded carcasses found at property in Grimes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Nearly 300 neglected horse and dogs were rescued from a poorly-kept property Thursday afternoon in Grimes County, according to investigators.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the 7000 block of State Highway 30 about 10 a.m. after receiving an anonymous complaint about possible animal cruelty.

When officers arrived, hundreds of malnourished dogs and horses were found living in poorly kept out buildings, cattle trailers and a van on the property. The sheriff's office also reported finding multiple animal carcasses discard in an area at the far side of the property.

Less than three hours later, investigators accompanied by the Houston Humane Society and Animal Investigation & Rescue Organization of Dallas returned to the property and removed all of the animal, which were voluntarily surrendered by the owner.

All of the creatures showed severe signs of long term neglect. Many were housed in vile, rusted out caging and forced to live in their own filth and feces, officials said. They were found extremely malnourished, matted, soiled and covered in parasites.

Other signs of neglect reportedly seen on the property included miniature horses with drastically deformed hooves.

The animals were immediately brought to the Houston Humane Society’s Animal Wellness Clinic, where they are receiving the medical attention they so desperately need.

Among the 242 dogs rescued, multiple breeds were identified including Pomeranian, Chinese Crests and other small breeds. Forty-nine miniature horses and Shetland ponies were also saved.

At the conclusion of all vet exams, the sheriff's office will present the case to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges of animal cruelty.