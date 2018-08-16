Police searching for man accused of shooting at 18-year-old driver during apparent road rage incident

HOUSTON— Deputies from Constable Ted Heap’s Office are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a driver in an apparent road rage incident.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. August 6 in the 9400 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway.

According to deputies, an 18-year-old man was driving home when a man in a white SUV pulled beside him, waving a handgun, and started tailing his car. The man in the SUV then fired one shot at the victim’s car, shattering the back window. The bullet passed through the driver’s seat and hit the dashboard, missing him by inches.

The victim managed to pull his car to a safe area and call the police, while the alleged shooter continued southbound on the Sam Houston Parkway.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20’s. He has brown hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face. A woman passenger was also in the car. They were traveling in an older white Chevy SUV with dish-type wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the constable’s office at 281-463-6666.