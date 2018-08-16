× Teen shot, killed during robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed during a robbery in northwest Houston.

According to Houston police, the boy was in the 4600 block of Sherwood near Mangum around 8 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by three men.

The suspects robbed the teen, then shot him as they fled in a black BMW or Mercedes with paper license plates. Officers spotted a car matching the description of the vehicle a short time later.

The car was pulled over and the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.

No further details were immediately released.