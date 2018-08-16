Time to guard your kids against a possible measles outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas is among 21 states the Centers for Disease Control is monitoring for measles— with six cases already reported this year!

There have already been 107 cases of measles reported in the U.S. since the start of the year. However, the CDC assures citizens that it's nothing out of the ordinary.

However, one factoid should raise a few eyebrows. A majority of cases involved people who were not vaccinated, the report stated.

Not sure if you or your child may be infected? Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red water eyes, red rash and tiny white spots inside the mouth.

Health officials say it's never too late to get vaccinated. If not for yourself or for your kids, then for other people and for their kids.