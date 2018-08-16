× Mayor hosts public rally for Democratic National Committee as Houston seeks to win 2020 DNC bid

HOUSTON— Mayor Sylvester Turner held a public rally Thursday for the Democratic National Committee selection team.

The committee is touring various states to select a host city for the 2020 DNC convention.

“The 2020 convention is the most important time in a generation for the democratic party. It is our opportunity to showcase who we are to the nation and the world,” a committee member said.

Turner said that he is hopeful, and believes the city has an outstanding chance of winning the bid.