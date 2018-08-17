105-year-old veteran of three wars finally receives college diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Centenarian Bill Vogt celebrated a date 83 years in the making Thursday, finally receiving his diploma from San Diego State University.

Vogt is the last remaining SDSU student to have attended classes at the school's old campus in University Heights, and though he graduated in 1935, he never received his printed diploma.

That changed Thursday, when the 105-year-old was presented with a diploma at SDSU's alumni center. The certificate, retro-dated to Feb. 1, 1935, lists his area of study as "commerce."

Vogt was one of the first students to set foot on the current SDSU campus after it opened in 1931. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

"I am going to hang this diploma on my wall. I went to a fine school," said Vogt.