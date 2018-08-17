Celebrate National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- August is National Deli Month and there is no better place to celebrate than at Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen.

Houston's Deli Man Ziggy Gruber "chopped it up" with CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe and viewers on how he and Jay Parker, owner of Ben's Best Deli in New York, started National Deli Month.

Three years ago, a national documentary film, “Deli man,” raised the alarm on how delicatessens -- an integral part of every Jewish community in the first half of the 20th century -- are rapidly disappearing. The documentary prompted Gruber to organize an effort to bring more attention to the remaining delis.

In honor of National Deli Month, Kenny & Ziggy’s will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 -- plus tax and gratuity -- with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the Holocaust Museum Houston.

