Elderly man killed after massive house fire in Baytown, firefighters say

BAYTOWN, Texas— An 80-year-old man was found dead after firefighters responded to a home engulfed in flames Friday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of California Street at 2:30 a.m.

According to BFD, the fire was so intense that the main structure along with several additions behind it suffered major damage.

