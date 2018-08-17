Flix Fix: Crazy Rich Asians, Alpha, Skate Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Crazy Rich Asians might be the next cultural phenomenon like My Big Fat Greek Wedding or beginning of the hottest new trilogy since Fifty Shades of Grey. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest big budget romantic comedy plus other new films hitting theaters this weekend. Alpha takes the audience back 20,000 years to the ice age, before dogs were man’s best friend. Finally, female skateboarders get their own film in Skate Kitchen with a surprising new discovery in actress Rachelle Vinberg. Your guide to what’s new in theaters this weekend starts right here on Flix Fix.