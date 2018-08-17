HCSO: 4 home invasion suspects arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase, crashing in bayou

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four home invasion suspects who led deputies on a high-speed chase Friday.

Deputies responded to 13700 block of Longview in Cloverleaf around 1:30 a.m.

According to deputies, four men broke into a home while the resident was inside and took cash, cell phones and the victim’s car. Deputies used one of the cell phones to track the suspects and learn their location. Once the men were spotted, deputies attempted to pull over the driver, but he refused and increased speed, leading them on a high-speed chase.

The suspects ended up driving into a bayou. The men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The Houston Police Department was called in to assist with the search and the suspects were found hiding in the woods behind the bayou.