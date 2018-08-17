Harris County officials encourage ‘yes’ vote on flood bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to get to the polls!

Harris County residents are voting on a $2.5 billion bond to pay for flood control projects. Judge Ed Emmett calls it the most important election in his lifetime.

"It's going to define who we are as a community going forward," he said.

More than 200 improvements have been proposed to control flooding.

Houston's own Jim McIngvale — a.k.a. "Mattress Mack" — turned out alongside Emmett and Congressman Jim Murphy to take advantage of early voting Friday and to cast their ballots for the bond.

"We gotta stop the flooding in Houston. It's too traumatic on the citizens, too traumatic on the city," McIngvale said.

Early voting started last week and wraps up on Election Day, which is Aug. 25. That's the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

If approved, the bond is expected to raise property taxes slightly, 2 to 3 cents for every $100 of assessed home value.

That sure sounds like a small price to pay to keep dry in the next big storm.