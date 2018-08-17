HISD Back-to-School Extravaganza returns 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Buying all the supplies for a new school year can get pretty pricey. From backpacks to binders, uniforms and shoes, it all adds up.

"A lot of parents, especially post-Harvey are just struggling and a lot of parents need assistance," one HISD employee said.

Fortunately, Houston ISD is giving back to the community by providing many of these necessary supplies for free at its annual Back-to School Extravaganza.

The yearly event helps low-income families prepare for the new school year. And it looks like the kids are enjoying their new gear!

Now families can rest assure their children will start the new year off right.