Houston among top Texas cities for most frequent DUI fatalities

HOUSTON — The loss of life for any reason is tragic— including at the hands of a drunken driver.

A recent Valuepenguin study stated nearly 17,500 alcohol-related traffic accidents occurred in Texas in 2016. And in some Texas cities, those crashes were significantly more fatal than others.

The Bayou City saw nearly 1,500 DUI accidents and 6% of those resulted in at least one fatality, landing Houston in the No. 8 spot on the list for most dangerous cities for fatal DUI accidents in the Lone Star State.

Midland is the most dangerous, among cities with over 50,000 residents.

Nineteen deaths occurred from crashes where at least one driver's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Not only did Baytown land in the No. 3 spot but saw a 286% increase in deaths over previous years.

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office patrols Baytown and tells Newsfix:

''We are in the process of training all of our deputies in the standardized field sobriety testing and detection. So, if any of our deputies come upon a suspected drunk driver they can handle it without calling out a specialized unit.''

No matter where you live, think before you drink.

And always, always designate a driver.

The life you're saving might be your own.