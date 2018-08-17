HOUSTON -- The weather will be no surprise this weekend because it is something we've been dealing with all summer long. It will be very hot and very dry, with "feels like" temperatures hitting the triple digits. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon reminds us to do our best to stay cool and hydrated. Check out the latest forecast.
