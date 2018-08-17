Houston Happenings: International Puppet Show, Houston Food Fest, A Place for Peanut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

"Mr. Ruraru’s Yard” International Puppet Show

The Children's Museum of Houston is hosting Mr. Ruraru’s Yard International Puppet Show at its location on Binz Street this Sunday.

Showtime will be at 4 p.m.

Mr. Ruraru’s Yard is a non-verbal interpretation of the exchange of emotions between human and nature based on the classic Japanese picture book, "Mr. Ruraru’s Yard".

For more information, click here.

Houston Food Fest

Get ready for a taste of Houston at the Houston Food Fest this Saturday at Hermann Square Park.

The festival starts at noon.

At the fest, food lovers can enjoy fun activities, games, live music and delicious treats from over seventy different food vendors.

Tickets will start at $5.

For more information, click here.

2nd Annual A Place for Peanut Gala

The 2nd annual A Place for Peanut gala will be this Friday at the Kirby Ice House on Eastside Street.

The gala will start at 7 p.m.

A Place for Peanut is a non-profit horse sanctuary and therapy foundation that is dedicated to rescuing horses, donkeys and miniature horses from being euthanized.

Tickets for the gala will start at $70 with proceeds benefiting rehabilitate horses.

For more information, click here.