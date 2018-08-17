Man arrested after Pasadena kidnapping victim’s body found in backseat of burning car, police say

PASADENA, Texas — A local man has been arrested and charged after a kidnapping victim was found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire in Pasadena, according to investigators.

Terrance Washington, 27, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. The Harris County Medical Examiner is currently investigating the victim’s cause of death.

Candace Akin was last seen alive Aug. 8 at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Shaver Street. Pasadena police responded to the area about 11 p.m. after Akin’s daughter reported seeing the victim in a physical altercation with Washington in the parking lot.

The daughter told officers, after hearing screams, she went outside. Washington refused to let Akin out of the vehicle, keeping her inside by using physical force, before driving off.

Nearly two days later, the South Houston Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 3300 block of Shaver Street. The victim’s body was reportedly found in the backseat of the destoryed vehicle.

Washington was arrested near the victim’s vehicle by South Houston police shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the fire on an unrelated charge. After gathering a large amount of evidence and conducting multiple interviews, police identified Washington as the primary suspect.

The police said Washington has admitted to taking the victims, her vehicle and lighting the vehicle on fire.