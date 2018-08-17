× HCSO: Man charged after using extension cord to spank children in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Precinct One Constable’s Office arrested a man accused of spanking 7 children in his care with an extension cord Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5900 block of Pincay Oaks Drive around 7:35 p.m.

According to deputies, a woman called them and accused Raethon Patterson, 31, of spanking her seven grandchildren using an extension cord. And that some of them sustained injuries.

Deputies set up a search perimeter in the area and located Patterson’s white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer going west on Gulf Bank. Patterson was taken into custody and confessed to deputies that he spanked the children ranging in age from 12 to 2 years old.

Patterson told deputies that when he arrived home the children were playing outside and he noticed that the windshield wipers on his other vehicle were standing straight up. Patterson believed the children had broken the wipers so he spanked them.

Patterson has been charged with seven counts of injury with a child and the case has been assigned to Child Protective Services.