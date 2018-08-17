Manafort trial judge claims he’s receiving threats as jury deliberations will continue on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — So much for a slam dunk case for Special Counsel Robert Mueller since day two of jury deliberations for former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort ended just like day one: with no decision!

Manafort is facing up to 300 years in prison for 18 charges of various bank fraud in the case, so he's hoping for at least a hung jury if not a full acquittal.

On Friday, the jury asked judge T.S. Ellis if they could end deliberations at 5 p.m. and start up again Monday, and the judge was happy to oblige.

The jury's gridlock comes after asking the judge four specific questions about the case on Thursday including a request for a detailed definition of reasonable doubt.

Manafort's defense team read those tea leaves to mean the defense is in the game.

Despite this trial not dealing with the Trump Campaign, the president weighed in about the proceedings.

"I think it's a very sad day for our country," Trump said. "He worked for me for a very short period of time. But you know what, he happens to be a very good person."

Regardless of what happens in this case, Manafort gets to go to trial all over again next month in the District of Columbia for a completely different set of charges.

In the meantime, Judge Ellis revealed he has received threats about the case although he would not go into any detail.

The judge is currently being accompanied by U.S. Marshals at all times for extra protection.

He said he doesn't intend to make the jury's names public after the trial, but the jury will still be free to comment if they choose.

At this rate, one can only wonder how much more pressure everyone in this case can take?