Pct. 4: Woman carrying $75,000 attacked, critically injured by two robbers in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A local woman is reportedly in critical condition Friday after being viciously doubled-teamed by two alleged robbers inside a parking lot in northwest Houston. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed one of the two suspects remains at large.

Investigators said a constable deputy was on patrol about 9:38 a.m. in the 23000 block of Highway 290 when he noticed a man forcibly trying to take the victim’s purse. It’s possible the woman was targeted after withdrawing $75,000 cash from a Wallis State Bank on FM 1960 West.

The victim tried to fight back, but then deputies said a second man jumped in to help the first suspect.

When the suspects saw the constable deputy, one jumped into a vehicle and backed over the victim. The constable followed the suspects as they drove off and able to apprehend one.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital when paramedics arrived.

The criminal act of following a person from a bank or ATM and then robbing them is commonly refered to as “jugging.”