Three teens charged after 15-year-old murdered at northwest Houston apartment complex, police say 

HOUSTON — A traffic stop has resulted in the arrests of three teen murder suspects Wednesday night in northwest Houston, according to local police.

Jashon Romero Freeman, 18, Jacorey Jervar Randolph, 19, and Albert Ray Edmond, 18, are accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy about 8:05 p.m. at the Innsbruck-Lemoyne Apartments in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane.

Police said the suspects came to the apartment and got into an altercation with the victim while in the parking lot. One of the suspects reportedly shot the victim multiple times and then stole his belongings. The trio then left the scene in a black BMW sedan.

The victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

The police department said a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast over the police radio, eventually leading to the teens being arrested by officers with the Spring Valley Police Department.

They were taken into custody without incident, police said.