Time for class, Coogs! Freshmen students move in with a little help from football stars Ed Oliver and D’Eriq King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's "Cougar Move-In" weekend at the University of Houston as an estimated 5,700 students make their way into residence halls. Friday, UH President Renu Khator pitched in, helping students carry in boxes.

"I look forward to this day," Khator said. "People are coming with their dreams, and they want us to help fulfill their dreams."

Head Football Coach Major Applewhite helped unpack some cars, as did quarterback D'Eriq King and defensive lineman Ed Oliver. King is a junior, and his advice to the freshmen is simple.

"Just keep being yourself," King said. "Just because you're away from home, you don't have to change who you are to fit in."

The fall semester gets underway this Monday, August 20.