HOUSTON— Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett cast their ballot Friday for Flood Bond–Proposition A.

The $2.5 billion bond proposal will help finance a 10- to 15-year program of flood mitigation projects including improved drainage, upgraded warning systems, home buyouts, and construction of more stormwater detention basins.

The early voting event was held at Trini Mendenhall Community Center located at1414 Wirt Road.

For more information visit FightFlooding.