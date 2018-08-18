14-year-old calls for help from closet as stepfather threatens mother

HOUSTON – A scary night for a 14-year-old girl who was hiding in her closet when she called police for help.

Investigators say the incident started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as a domestic dispute between the girl’s mother and her stepdad at the family’s home in the 800 block of Regal St. in the Clear Lake area.

According to authorities, the girl called police from her closet because she was scared after her step dad had assaulted her mom.

HPD SWAT Captain Larry Baimbridge says, “She also had a two-year-old brother who was asleep inside the bedroom. Officers attempted to make contact with the adult male and female inside but they weren’t able to do so. Eventually, they called for SWAT, and when SWAT arrived, the first operator out here was able to extricate the kids from the bedroom by taking them out of a window.”

Preliminary information is a domestic violence suspect is barricaded inside the residence, possibly armed.

Eventually, officials say SWAT was able to get the guy to come out, but they had to use a taser on him since he was acting out of control.

The man has been charged with family violence crimes and assault by threat, but officials say those charges could be upgraded.

HPD SWAT Captain @LarryBaimbridge briefs media on conclusion of standoff in Clear Lake https://t.co/3ccK0INaGi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 18, 2018