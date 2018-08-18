Neglected, abandoned horse bonds with golden retriever at rescue shelter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A mini horse who was severely neglected has forged a beautiful friendship with a dog who helped save his life.

A viral video shows just how special each of the animals are to each other.

The video was posted by Darlene Kindle, of Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance, earlier this month. Kindle said she was contacted in late July after Sammy the horse was first found wandering the streets. He was “skin and bones,” and she was told he would need help immediately or he would be euthanized, WBTV reports.

Sammy was bathed, fed and dewormed. Then he met Molly, the golden retriever, who took to him right away and stepped in to provide him comfort.

In Kindle’s original video post, she provided no caption. But the number of views plummeted fast — and they’ve now hit over 371,000.

In an updated post, Kindle wrote:

“This is Molly my 3 year old golden retriever who was a gift from my dad. She is my second golden and I just love their personalities. Always happy and Molly is your typical Walmart greater. She loves everyone including all the animals we have on the farm. She especially loves the minis she can reach them much easier. Sammy the mini that she is comforting just came into CERA’s program. He is nothing but skin and bones and scared. Molly truly has an exceptional sense of knowing when one of the animals doesn’t feel good or sad. So she very gently introduces herself. This is her job and she is very good at it as you can see. Please follow Sammy’s progress on our Carolina Equine Rescue & Assistance page. Sammy has a long ride of rehab to go and I will keep everyone informed.”