Back-to-school celebrations take place in Houston

HOUSTON - The last hoorah before school starts and they're all to help you!

Around the city Saturday, back-to-school parties were handing out school supplies to better prepare kiddos for their first day back.

Houston police officers in the Midwest Patrol Division gave away backpacks and school supplies to children in the community.

The event also had an HPD K-9, the HPD helicopter and other vehicles for the public to view.

AT&T also stepped in to help! AT&T upcycled 10,000 yards of branded cloth material – also known as “scrim” – from the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament into 1,000 backpacks for students as part of its Banners to Backpacks initiative.

Vanessa Rosenberg, a customer service manager for AT&T says, "In the past AT&T used to recycle all the banners used at different events, but this year we decided to upcycle. So we took all those banners from the PGA tour and we turned them into backpacks."

For the seventh year, Jerry Davis, Vice Mayor Pro-tem, held the Back to School Block Party at Tidwell Park. It's a free event for families to gear up for the upcoming school year with immunizations, haircuts, health screenings, dental exams, and backpack giveaways.