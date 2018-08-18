Controversial message on HISD school wall gets scrubbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's gone now, but a quote placed on the wall at the performing and visual arts department at Gregory Lincoln Middle School caused all kinds of push back.

The controversial quote read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."

People wasted no time and jumped to Twitter criticizing it calling the quote sexist, misogynistic, and discriminatory.

The Houston Independent School District says the quote was removed Friday evening.

They've also issued a statement saying:

"The Houston Independent School District acted swiftly to remove a quote at one of our schools that does not support our values. The input of our community is invaluable, and we appreciate that this was brought to our attention."