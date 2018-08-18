Firefighters in NW Houston perform heroically to save family pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Some local fire fighters are being called heroes after they rescued and saved a dog and a cat from a burning duplex off Cluster Court Dr. in the Klein area, late Friday night.

Fire officials say the blaze started from the second floor and spread fast, but they were able to get a handle on the situation.

Klein Fire Department District Chief Daniel Rathe says, "The first arriving units found fire through the roof with heavy fire conditions on the second floor. With a partial building collapse, our units were able to protect the neighboring exposures, as well as get into the structure, and knock the fire down and further spread to the neighbors."

Thankfully, there were no other injuries reported from the blaze. Officials don't know what caused the fire, but the arson team is now investigating.