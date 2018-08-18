Lucy Bertrand’s family holds benefit to raise money for funeral expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Three kids are left without a mother after Texas City's Lucy Bertrand was beat and stabbed to death in her home.

The suspects, Amy Lynne Medina and Cory McCray, are now in custody, but this is only the beginning for her family.

Bertrand's eldest daughter, Kayleigh Ovalle, is not only mourning the death of her mother but also taking care of her siblings and handling funeral arrangements.

"I'm 19, and now me and my grandma have to raise my brothers," said Ovalle.

Bertrand's family is raising money for her funeral expenses by selling plates of barbecue and raffle tickets at America's Icehouse in Texas City on Saturday.

"It's very stressful, but I'm glad we have people to help," said Ovalle.

Friends and family joined in celebrating Lucy's life. Lucy's friend, Lauren Chapman, said Bertrand had a great spirit.

"Lucy is unforgettable, she's funny everyday, everyday she's hilarious and she can make anybody laugh," said Chapman.

If you would like to donate your time or money to help this family, contact Kayleigh Ovalle on her Facebook page or they can donate to Carnes Funeral Home.