× Homeowner and son escape house fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and her son tried, but were unable to control a fire in their home Sunday morning.

Around 3a.m., the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department was called to the the 10100 block of Northview Dr. at Desert Rose Ln.

When fire crews arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the home.

The homeowner, Patricia Reyes, said she believes a cigarette butt was the cause of the fire. She tried to put the fire out using garden hoses.

Her son called 911 when the fire became too big for them to handle.

“There were working smoke alarms,” Reyes said.

Reyes described the damage as not being extensive.