× HPD: Driver killed after striking pole in West Houston

HOUSTON — A driver was killed in a crash in west Houston early Sunday.

Houston police responded to a call in the 1100 block of Highway 6 in the Energy Corridor.

According to HPD, the victim was driving a Ford SUV on the northbound feeder at Park Row when he struck a traffic pole head on.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor, police said.