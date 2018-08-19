× Post Oak suffers 2-1 loss in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Post Oak Little League had a tough loss Sunday afternoon falling 2-1 to Mid Island Little League.

This was their second game in the Little League League World Series after winning their first game Thursday night over Rhode Island. The Mid Island team is from Staten Island, New York.

Because they lost the game, they have gone to the loser’s bracket and will need to win games on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday if they hope to play for the U.S. Championship on Saturday, August 25.

Monday’s game will be at 7p.m. when they play Georgia.