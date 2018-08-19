× Robber steals $1,000 in vape pens from Mount Juliet gas station

Tennessee (WSMV) — Mount Juliet police are looking for a masked suspect that stole more than $1,000 worth of vape products from a gas station.

The robbery happened at the Shell Gas Station on Lebanon Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows a the suspect break into the store and take multiple Juul vape pens and cartridges.

Police say the suspect is a very thin, white male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hat and red bandana over his face.

After the robbery, the suspect fled toward Devonshire Drive.

If you think you know the person responsible for this crime, please contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at mjpd.org.