Saginaw Co. Health Department holds back to school walk-in clinic

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Is your child ready for the upcoming school year?

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the Saginaw County Department of Public Health made sure of it by offering families immunizations and health screenings.

“To help the people who can’t afford them, making sure everyone has their school supplies for school,” said Elizabeth Funez, a volunteer at the event.

A brand new school year is right around the corner and getting all of those school supplies can really start to add up.

That’s why the Saginaw County Health Department held a back to school walk-in clinic.

It’s a free event to help kids get acclimated and ready to get back to school while throwing in a little fun along the way.

“I’m playing and having a whole bunch of fun and getting packed for school,” said Giovanni Garcia.

Six-year-old Giovanni is getting ready to head to kindergarten. He came to the event with his cousins who said it’s been a fun afternoon.

“Playing on the bouncy houses and getting book bags for school,” said Angelo Garcia, who is starting 4th grade.

It was also about much more than just school supplies.

“We got together and did backpacks for the first 20 kids that we immunized and also providing hearing and vision screens so you know we can catch those kids if they have any issues, so all know we can catch those kids if they have any issues, so all around ya know just being better prepared,” said Christan Harrington, the Health Officer at the Saginaw County Public Health.

Harrington said it’s important for the community to know about these services.

“Trying to, you know, not only get kids ready from an immunizations standpoint but then we really wanted to do something good for the community,” Harrington said.

The Saginaw County Department of Public Health is located in Saginaw at 1600 N. Michigan Ave.

The walk-in clinic is open Monday through Friday.