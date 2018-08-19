Texans improve to 2-0 as Watson looks sharp

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans improved to 2-0 on the preseason after beating the 49ers 16-13 on Saturday night. DeSahun Watson looked sharp behind center as he went 5-8 for 73 yards and touchdown.

Head coach Bill O’Brien praised Watson’s play saying, “We wanted to start fast. I thought he did a nice job of that. He went down the field. I guess he was 5-for-8, but I think he had three drops on the drive. So, I thought he did some nice things. We were able to play at a pretty good tempo and get in the end zone. So, that was good.”

Watson added, “It’s always good to play at home. I love Houston. I love this stadium. I love the fans. I just love the atmosphere, so it’s always good to come back home and play. It’s been a while for myself, so anytime I step on the field it’s special. It’s a great time, but especially when I come back home. It’s extra special.”

The Texans had a scare in the first quarter when defensive back Kevin Johnson needed medical attention before being helped off the field. Johnson would suffer a concussion.

Joe Webb III had a strong game leading the game winning drive when he threw a game-long 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Vyncint Smith with 34 seconds left in the game to give the Texans a 16-13 win.

Webb said, “That was great. That’s what every quarterback asks for in this league to have the ball with less than two minutes to go and get yourself in position to score to help your team win. That was a great team win. Great job by the defense stopping them all of those different possessions. It was an overall good team win.”

The Texans will play in Los Angeles on August 25 when they face the Rams.

