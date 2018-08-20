$12,00 bond set for woman accused of firing gun at husband inside Spring home, deputies say

HOUSTON— Bond has been set at $12,000 for a local woman accused of firing a gun during an argument with her husband in Spring over the weekend, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Christel Lanette Joseph, 38, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and two counts of child endangerment.

Joseph was taken into custody Sunday at the couple’s residence in the 4100 block of Hirschfield near Birnam Wood Boulevard. Investigators said the suspect fired a weapon in the direction of the bedroom where the children were sleeping.

Deputies said no one was injured when the gun went off.

Joseph’s bail was set at $10,000 for the assault charge and $1,000 for each count of child endangerment.

As of Monday, the mother remains in custody.