2 dead, including woman who opened fire at food warehouse in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas— Two are dead after a woman opened fire at a warehouse early Monday, according to the Missouri City Police department.

The incident occurred at the Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Warehouse in the 700 block of Cravens Road.

According to police, about 20 people were working inside the warehouse when a female employee opened fire injuring another employee.

The shooter was eventually shot by police.

Both the shooter and the victim were transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where they later died.

“We actually had an officer that engaged the shooter, whether or not the shooter was actually hit by our officer’s bullets or it was self-inflicted we’re not totally sure at this point,” Missouri City Police Chief, Mike Berezin said.