Caught on Camera: Woman seen stealing donation jar of funds collected for little girl’s funeral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's a new low! Some crimes are really sickening, and that describes what police say this Florida woman did at a Mexican restaurant in Jacksonville.

Surveillance video shows a woman stealing a donation jar as she exits the restaurant.

The jar contained $600 collected for the funeral of this seven-year-old girl, Heidy Rivas Villanueva, who was hit by a stray bullet and killed in her family's car outside a grocery store.

The fatal bullet came from a shootout among three gunmen.

Heidy's father said she died in his arms.

Police arrested Tammy Crews, 46, after tracking down the suspect from a tip Saturday— it was 12th time she'd been arrested! Police said Crews admitted she stole the donation jar to support her addiction and blew all the money on some crack cocaine.

Crews has a long rap sheet filled with drug and prostitution charges dating all the way back to 2003.

In a bond hearing, Crews pleaded guilty to a drug paraphernalia charge and had a bond set at $10,000 for her other charge of grand theft.

Crews will next appear in court on Sept. 11.

And now this little girl's family has to find money from somewhere else to help bury their daughter since she was robbed of her life— and her funeral fund, too.