DPS: Laredo man wanted on at least seven felony warrants, including indecency with child 

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect wanted on at least seven felony warrants has been added to the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Raul Alejandro Martinez, 46, is accused of sexual assault, indecency with a child, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Martinez has been wanted by Laredo police and Webb County sheriffs since June 2018 when he absconded from his last known address in Laredo, officials said. The suspect reportedly has ties to San Antonio. He’s also on the run from the U.S. Marshals Service and DPS special agents, investigators said.

The suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm, left thigh, neck, right shoulder and upper left arm.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to Martinez’s capture. In addition, Laredo Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for the fugitive’s arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section). Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play .

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.