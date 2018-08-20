High school student helps others impacted by Hurricane Harvey make sweet music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — A Katy high school senior is helping fellow band members across Texas march to a different tune.

Seven Lakes High School student John Paulson, 16, is turning an eagle scout project into some sweet music for Texas high schoolers impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Through the project Tunes for Texans, Paulson is able to collect and donate slightly used instruments to band students who can't replace instruments damaged by the storm.

Refugio High School is located a few miles north of Corpus Christi and their band is in need of 30 instruments. Woodwinds and brass instruments like clarinets, flutes and tubas are need so the band can play on when school starts.

Paulson says he couldn't imagine not being able to play an instrument everyday.

Tunes for Texans is still accepting instruments until Sept. 1.

If you're interested in donating an instrument, visit one of the following collection spots.

Cinco Ranch Lake House

Business Hours: 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

25202 Springwood Lake Dr.

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 281-394-7195

St. Faustina Catholic Church

28102 FM 1093

Fulshear, TX 77441

Phone: 346-773-3500