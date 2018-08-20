Houston forecast: High heat welcomes students for new school year

HOUSTON -- As more and more kiddos pack the bus stops and flood the sidewalks heading to back to school, we want to remember to keep them safe from the sweltering heat. Temperatures are soaring in the Houston area and Meteorologist Jason Disharoon says a Heat Advisory is likely in the upcoming days. Check out the latest weather update.